BNP-Jamaat plans enhanced street presence on 6-7 January

The BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami intend to bring out a significant number of leaders and activists for street demonstrations Saturday and Sunday, election day.

The 12th national election is scheduled for 7 January and the BNP, which has boycotted the elections, called a 48-hour hartal for 6 and 7 January.

According to BNP-Jamaat sources, their primary objective is not to disrupt voting itself, but rather to convince citizens to abstain from voting and ultimately achieve low voter turnout at polling stations.

Strategically increasing their visibility through large street gatherings, the opposition coalition aims to draw international attention by highlighting any potential confrontations with authorities or ruling party men, hoping to gain diplomatic support.

BNP-Jamaat sources also hinted at a potential nationwide hartal on 8 January, aiming to sustain the momentum of their movement even after the polls closed.

Meanwhile, the BNP and Jamaat held countrywide processions and mass campaigns on Friday.

Led by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party and its affiliates brought out a 'stick procession' in the capital. They marched in the capital's Karwan Bazar area calling on the people to boycott the national election.

"Today there are two factions in the country. One is for truth and justice, for people's right to vote and freedom of expression. The other is for money laundering and looters, for taking away people's rights. Those who are on the side of justice will be victorious. It is inevitable," Rizvi said during a brief speech following the procession.

Also, leaders and activists of Jamaat's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit brought out 'stick processions' in several areas of the capital.

Clashes in cumilla, Sylhet

A violent clash erupted in Cumilla between BNP activists and police during an anti-election procession on Friday, resulting in 25 injuries and blank-firing by law enforcement.

The incident took place in front of Government Women's College in Cumilla city.

Cumilla South unit BNP General Secretary Jashim Uddin Told TBS, "We brought out a peaceful procession to boycott the ongoing lopsided election but without any provocation, police attacked the peaceful demonstration. At least 25 leaders and activists were injured."

Additional Superintendent of Police (Cumilla Sadar Circle) Kamran Hossain said, "BNP activists gathered in from of the Cumilla Government Women's College with the intention of sabotage, and the police foiled their attempt by dispersing them."

"During the confrontation, BNP activists hurled brick chips at policemen, leaving three police officers injured," said the police official, adding that two people were detained from the spot for obstructing police activities.

Apart from that, police on Friday arrested four local BNP leaders from a procession in the Ambarkhana area of Sylhet city.

BNP chairperson's Adviser Khandker Abdul Muktadir told TBS, "Police attacked our peaceful programme, leaving at least eight leaders and activists injured."

One person to decide the outcome of polls: Moyeen Khan

In a scathing rebuke, BNP Standing Committee member Dr Moyeen Khan accused Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of holding the general election on her own terms and dictating the outcome.

"Voters are being intimidated and pressured in various ways to show up at polling stations on election day which violates the constitution," the BNP leader said during a press conference organised at his Gulshan residence on Friday.

"They [ruling party leaders] are threatening to cancel the ration card and voter ID card if voters do not show up at polling centres and vote for boat, AL's election symbol. Postal voting for government officials is being arranged unprecedentedly," he said, urging the countrymen to boycott the election.

12-party announces 'mass curfew' on 7 Jan

The 12-party alliance, formed with members of the now defunct BNP-led 20-party alliance, has announced a nationwide 'mass curfew' on election day, demanding a cancellation of the polls and the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Leaders of the alliance made announcements after a mass campaign and march programme in the National Press Club and Paltan areas of the capital on Friday.

Following in BNP's footsteps, the alliance also announced a hartal programme on 6 and 7 January.

Strike on election day not uncommon

Hartals during elections are not uncommon in Bangladesh, with opposition parties employing this tactic on multiple occasions.

On 15 February 1996, the then-opposition parties Awami League, Jamaat and Jatiya Party also boycotted the 6th national election and called for extended hartals, in the days leading up to, during, and after the polls.

The 10th national election on 5 January 2014 was also boycotted by the BNP and Jamaat. They also called a hartal on election day.