Quader terms BNP's politics as 'hopeless and unfruitful'

Terming BNP's politics as 'hopeless' and 'unfruitful', Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today likened their (BNP) politics to a pillar without having power supply.

"BNP usually never walks on straight way and their only work is to spread confusion and untrue information", he said this while briefing the journalists at his secretariat office here.

Terming the recent power supply disruption due to national grid failure as a technical glitch, the ruling party leader said "it [grid failure] can happen in any time and it also happens in many countries in the world. But the matter is that how quickly the government can restore the power supply."

Quader said that the government successfully restored the power supply within couple of hours since it was collapsed on Tuesday (Oct 4).

Talking about the national power grid failure in 2003, the minister asked the BNP secretary general how many days required in restoring power supply following that incident in that time.

he said "the country continuously remained without power hours after hours and days after days during the BNP regime".

Can BNP recall the history of that time, Quader asked the BNP leaders.

Noting that BNP had gifted the nation a long-term nightmare in the power sector, the road transport minister said BNP widely accused the government of incurring corruption and irregularities in the power sector. But the donor agencies are closely monitoring the power sector along with the government as the sector has huge foreign investment, he added.

"Not really the ruling Awami League but the country is not safe when it is ruled by BNP as they [BNP] are engaged in evil practice of jeopardising the possibilities of the country", he told the journalists.

Expressing his satisfaction over the celebration of the holy Durga puja in a peaceful manner, the ruling party leader said no unpleasant incident was reported in the country due to intensive supervision of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.