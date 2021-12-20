President's dialogue to form EC a betrayal to nation: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has termed the President's dialogue with political parties for forming the election commission "a betrayal to the nation".

He made the remarks after laying flowers at the tomb of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman in the capital on Monday.

Prayers were also offered for the forgiveness of the soul of Ziaur Rahman and recovery of Khaleda Zia.

Rizvi later complained that there is a conspiracy to hold another farce in the name of election.

The President's dialogue with the political parties will start from 4pm on Monday.

Claiming that the commission formed through the search committee cannot be neutral, the BNP said it would not take part in the dialogue.

The President will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners. The nine parties having representation in the parliament might be invited first.

The President will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC.

A new EC has to be formed before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

During the last two terms, the President formed the EC based on the recommendations of the Search Committee.

As per the constitution, the President is authorised to appoint an CEC and more than four commissioners to hold the general elections.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.