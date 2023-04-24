Presidential election was undemocratic, illegal: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

Presidential election was undemocratic, illegal: Fakhrul

TBS Report
24 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2023, 05:01 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nothing to say about the new president because the whole presidential election process was undemocratic and illegal, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir regarding Md Shahabuddin's swearing-in as president today.

"The Awami League has a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. They elected him through voting. However, the current parliament is not democratic; it was not elected by direct vote of the people of the country. So, we don't want to say more about this," he said while talking to reporters on Monday (24 April) following President Shahabuddin's swearing in.

Mirza Fakhrul said the country's president should be a person who will protect the status of the highest post of the state, to whom everyone can seek help according to protocol and talk to about national issues. 

He should play a neutral role in all matters regardless of party opinion and work equally for everyone in the country, Fakhrul said.

However, that cannot be expected from a president nominated by the Awami League, said the BNP secretary general, adding, "We are not thinking anything about the presidential election and oath taking.

"We are taking to the streets for the restoration of democracy. First of all, a democratic state system must be ensured. For that reason, our main focus is the withdrawal of the Awami League government and a fair and free election through the formation of an impartial Election Commission under a non-partisan caretaker government," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam / Shahabuddin Ahmed / President

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

Earth Day 2023: Invest in addressing Bangladesh’s environmental challenges

2d | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Why that Eid Day afternoon nap hits different

2d | Features
Nilufa Begum, one of the thousands of Rana Plaza collapse survivors, earlier this month in Savar. Photo: Noor A Alam

'I have nothing. Rana Plaza took my everything'

7h | Panorama
Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfieWala story

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

26m | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

1h | TBS Stories
What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

3d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

3d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays