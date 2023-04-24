Presidential election was undemocratic, illegal: Fakhrul

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nothing to say about the new president because the whole presidential election process was undemocratic and illegal, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir regarding Md Shahabuddin's swearing-in as president today.

"The Awami League has a two-thirds majority in the Parliament. They elected him through voting. However, the current parliament is not democratic; it was not elected by direct vote of the people of the country. So, we don't want to say more about this," he said while talking to reporters on Monday (24 April) following President Shahabuddin's swearing in.

Mirza Fakhrul said the country's president should be a person who will protect the status of the highest post of the state, to whom everyone can seek help according to protocol and talk to about national issues.

He should play a neutral role in all matters regardless of party opinion and work equally for everyone in the country, Fakhrul said.

However, that cannot be expected from a president nominated by the Awami League, said the BNP secretary general, adding, "We are not thinking anything about the presidential election and oath taking.

"We are taking to the streets for the restoration of democracy. First of all, a democratic state system must be ensured. For that reason, our main focus is the withdrawal of the Awami League government and a fair and free election through the formation of an impartial Election Commission under a non-partisan caretaker government," he added.