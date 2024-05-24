PM instructs 14-party leaders to better organise, popularise the alliance

Politics

BSS
24 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 11:16 pm

Related News

PM instructs 14-party leaders to better organise, popularise the alliance

The directives came while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence on Thursday night.

BSS
24 May, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 11:16 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the leaders of the 14-party alliance to better organize the coalition and increase its popularity among the people.

The directives came while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence on Thursday night.

After the meeting, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader formally disclosed it to journalists in front of the Ganabhaban.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting also discussed the contemporary situation of the country, he said.

Quader said the Prime Minister has given the directives to establish a non-communal Bangladesh.

"There will be no longer distance among the 14-party alliance after the meeting," Quader added.

Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / 14-party alliance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

11h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

14h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

Bangladeshi food restaurants are on the rise in the UAE

48m | Videos
Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

1d | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

1d | Videos