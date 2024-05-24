PM instructs 14-party leaders to better organise, popularise the alliance

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the leaders of the 14-party alliance to better organize the coalition and increase its popularity among the people.

The directives came while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence on Thursday night.

After the meeting, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader formally disclosed it to journalists in front of the Ganabhaban.

The meeting also discussed the contemporary situation of the country, he said.

Quader said the Prime Minister has given the directives to establish a non-communal Bangladesh.

"There will be no longer distance among the 14-party alliance after the meeting," Quader added.