Opposition movement is welcome, but won't tolerate arson violence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said her government has no objection to any movement by opposition parties, but no arson violence will be tolerated.

"I never tolerate any arson violence. It can never be accepted. But we've no objection to whatever movement or struggle they do," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the award-giving ceremony of the 'Bangabandhu Public Administration Award (BPAA)-2023' in the city's Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

She conferred the award to 28 officials and two government departments on the occasion of National Public Service Day for their outstanding performance in different fields.

Hasina said none will be allowed to play ducks and drakes anymore with the fate of the country's people.

"Keep in mind that the mental enmity has not gone yet from those who did not support us in our great Liberation War. We're progressing in overcoming it," she said, adding that Bangladesh must continue to advance.

The prime minister asked the admin officials and employees not to be afraid, seeing a little movement and struggle as long as the people will remain with her government.

She said she doesn't want to see anyone with a gloomy face but rather wants to see everyone with a happy and smiling face," she said.

The PM said it is normal that there are problems in life, but morale and strength are required to overcome the problems. "If we move with this power (morale), Bangladesh inshallah will move forward. I believe it,"

The award under different categories was introduced in 2016 to encourage efficiency, mindfulness and innovative efforts of the officials of the public administration in various fields.

National Public Service Day is celebrated every year on July 23. But this year's award ceremony was deferred as the PM went on an official visit to Italy in the early hours of the same day.

The recipients of the awards can use the title BPAA at the end of their names. Each recipient was provided with a gold medal (weighing 15 grams) and a certificate with a state monogram as prizes. Tk 2 lakh was given for individual contribution, while Tk 5 lakh for team contribution.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Administration Ministry HN Ashequr Rahman and Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain spoke on the occasion, while Public Administration Secretary Mohammed Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.