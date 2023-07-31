US visa policy should be imposed on BNP for blocking roads: Quader

The new US visa policy should be imposed on BNP as they are trying to obstruct elections through violence and anarchy, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said.

Under the policy, the US can impose "visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh."

"BNP's recent political programmes were nothing but an obstruction to the upcoming national election," Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said at a press conference at his Secretariat office today.

"We don't want clashes and we won't go on the streets for that. Police will handle the situation and it is their responsibility," he added.

"BNP leaders and activists will block all important entry points of Dhaka and try to disconnect the capital from other parts of the country. In this situation, should the police stay inactive? Police will definitely take action and it is their duty to protect people's lives and property," said the minister.