No rally to be allowed on streets: Home minister

UNB
08 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:09 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Thursday said BNP will not be allowed to hold their rally at Nayapaltan on 10 December and the government is thinking about Kalshi field as an alternative venue.

"No anarchy will be allowed in the name of rally and no rally will be allowed on streets," the minister told reporters after visiting the police members who sustained injuries during Wednesday's clash at city's Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital.

Replying to a question he said Kalshi field is being considered as alternative venue and BNP will receive full assistance from police in this regard.

"There is no objection if you (BNP) hold peaceful meetings, rallies but if you vandalise, harm life and assets, the law enforcers will not sit idle. It is their job to give people protection," he added.

Regarding the police drive at Nayapaltan yesterday, the home minister said that the operation was conducted considering the situation.

"Police recovered 15 unexploded hand grenades, rice, pulse and firewood from BNP office. We don't understand why should rice, pulse, firewood should be brought for a political rally," he said.

"I've heard BNP had prepared to take position for an indefinite period in Nayapaltan area. They have no more plan to hold a rally," he added.

