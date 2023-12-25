No possibility of major conflict over the election: Quader

There is no possibility of any major conflict over the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election scheduled for 7 January, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transportation and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said.

"We are not afraid of any major conflict over the election. We have zero tolerance in this regard. Law and order forces will take appropriate action against those who try to hamper the election environment," he said in a press briefing at the political office of the AL president's political office in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Monday (25 December).

"The Election Commission is an independent institution. It is their responsibility to ensure that the Electoral Code of Conduct is properly enforced," Quader said.

"We have been managing the country. We do not claim that everything is 100% perfect. There will be criticism, it allows for refinement," he added.

Replying to a question about the Centre for Policy Dialogue's (CPD) remarks that Bangladesh's banking sector lost Tk92,261 crore from major scams since 2008, Obaidul Quader said, "Where did the money go? We want to know that. Where did this money go? Where is it? We will reply if they can tell."

The AL general secretary termed Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar as "a special agent of BNP" over his remarks about the election.

"He [Badiul Alam Majumdar] says what BNP's Rizvi says," Quader added.

In response to another question, the minister said, "The American ambassador is in India. Sanctions and visa policies against those who would disrupt the elections are the most common declarations of the US. America has five representatives in Bangladesh. Five representatives of the two main US parties -Democrats and Republicans, are now in Bangladesh. We are drawing their attention."

Awami League general secretary said that BNP's leaflet distribution programme calling for boycotting the upcoming national polls is obstructing the peaceful environment.

"Why would BNP distribute leaflets calling to boycott the election? It is disturbing the atmosphere for a peaceful election," the AL leader further said.