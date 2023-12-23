Bangladesh's banking sector lost Tk92,261cr from major scams since 2008: CPD

The amount of money stolen from the banking sector through 24 major scams since the fiscal year 2008-09 has reached Tk92,261 crore, according to the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

The total loss might surge even higher if smaller irregularities - like loan write-offs, rescheduling, and court stays - were considered, CPD Executive Director Fahmida Khatun disclosed during a press briefing today (23 December).

This disclosure came to light as CPD has prepared an assessment report titled "State of the Bangladesh Economy in FY2023-24 (First Reading), as part of the think tank's Independent Review of Bangladesh's Development (IRBD) programme.

Fahmida Khatun noted that loan defaults have surged almost three and a half times since 2012 due to irregularities.

The consequences of these defaults ripple through both public and private banks, intensifying liquidity crises and escalating provision deficits.

Dr Fahmida drew attention to state-owned banks, particularly the specialised banks, indicating a worrying trend in the overall banking system.

While presenting the interim review of the economy, Dr Fahmida said, "The looted sum equates to a substantial portion of the government's fiscal deficit, significantly impacting social security, education, and healthcare sectors."

Criticising the central bank's role in safeguarding public funds, Dr Fahmida pointed out weak policy measures and asserted that beneficiaries influenced the policy-making.

"Once-stable private banks are now facing a different situation, raising worries about a single-class control in banking," she said.

She also noted that the country's banking sector is being controlled through a consolidated group.

"Although efforts were made to control inflation through increased bank interest rates, the impact on consumer prices remains negligible due to delay in the initiative," Dr Fahmida further said.

She proposed reinforcing the Competition Commission to curb price inflation and called for heightened monitoring of syndicates.

Additionally, she urged for increased wage rates and expanded cash and commodity assistance to alleviate inflationary pressures.