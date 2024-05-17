'Amar Shwapno': RMG workers dream of safe factories, freedom, dignity

Participants write their dreams on a whiteboard at the “Garment Workers’ Tarokamela” (Star Festival), in Dhaka on 17 May. File Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

"I want a safe factory free from vulgar language," wrote RMG (readymade garment) worker Humaira Begum on an open opinion board titled "Amar Shwapno" (My Dream) at an event in Dhaka today (17 May).

Humaira is one of the hundreds of garment workers who gathered to share their dreams for the future of their industry at the event, titled "Garment Workers' Tarokamela" (Star Festival), organised by NGOs Karmojibi Nari and the Safety and Rights Society (SRS).

The event, hosted at the Liberation War Museum in Agargaon, aimed to promote worker well-being and safe working conditions. Many workers shared their dreams for the future of the industry on the Amar Shwapno board.

Suravi, a garment worker from Tongi, wrote, "If women get freedom, all their dreams will come true." Another worker wrote, "I want to live with dignity, not just as a labourer."

Workers and their children also participated in various cultural activities, including Baul songs. A play aimed at raising awareness about the Employment Injury Scheme for garment workers was also performed.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Women from 8 women's cafes around Dhaka also participated in the event.

A women's cafe is a safe space for female factory workers to learn about their rights, share experiences, and relax. It provides education, recreation, and support for women in the workplace.

Garment worker Bilkis Akhter said, "The women's cafe is a dear place for us. Without it, we would not know that entertainment is our right."

Another female garment worker said, "Women's cafe helped me navigate family disputes. Life is now good with my husband and our children."

The speakers at the event hoped that it will inspire and motivate workers in the garment industry, tannery industry, and other sectors.

Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

Jatiyo Sramik Jote President Saifuzzaman Badsha said, "Women's cafes can help raise awareness and organise workers. Unionised workers always prevail."

Labour leader Nahidul Islam Nayan said that women's cafes offer joy, services, support, and a path to a better environment for workers. They empower women to fight for better workplaces and well-being.

According to Department of Labour Director General (Additional Secretary) Md Tarikul Alam, "The government will definitely try to implement the labour laws so that the working people can become smart."

Deputy Director (Medical and Labour Welfare) Roksana Chowdhury said, "Everyone here is shining like a star. I invite the stars present here to take Bangladesh's production forward."

Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments Deputy Inspector General (Safety) Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiyan said that the government is creating a worker database and offering grants to those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Karmojibi Nari General Secretary Sharmin Kabir said that working women deserve supportive families and workplaces, with opportunities for recreation just like men.