Police to play key role in building smart Bangladesh: Home minister

Bangladesh

BSS
17 May, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 10:28 pm

Bangladesh is moving forward due to your (police) sincere efforts to control terrorism, militancy and crimes. Now Bangladesh has become a strong country, he said

Photo: BSS
Police will play the main responsibility towards implementing the prime minister's vision to transform the country into Smart Bangladesh, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (17 May).

"Bangladesh is moving forward due to your (police) sincere efforts to control terrorism, militancy and crimes. Now Bangladesh has become a strong country," the minister said at a function at Rajarbag police line.

Newly elected committee of Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) held its installation ceremony with its president Special Branch Chief and Additional Inspector General of Police Md Monirul Islam.

Asaduzzaman said, "We have come to this place today because of the vision of the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she materialized digital Bangladesh. Now she is talking about Smart Bangladesh. She formulated a plan to build a better Bangladesh. The main responsibility of implementing that plan lies on you."

The minister inaugurated the installation ceremony of the newly elected 155-member committee of BPSA and said the association was formed to achieve professional excellence and solve various problems of the members of the police force.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, senior secretary, Public Security Division and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were present as special guests on the occasion.

Among others, Md Mahabubur Rahman, Additional IGP, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar and Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj District and General Secretary of BPSA Golam Mostafa Russell spokes on the occasion.

Mustafizur Rahman said that smart policing is necessary for the smart Bangladesh. He urged members of the association to give a smart policing as a gift to the people of the country.

Welcoming the newly formed committee, the IGP said that members of BPSA will work tirelessly to provide services to people. He expressed his hope that members of the association will continue their efforts to make Bangladesh Police a service-oriented institution.

Md Monirul Islam thanked all said that Bangladesh Police can face any challenge in provision of security.

He said that with the blessings and support of prime minister, BPSA has been playing a role in building Bangabandhu's dream 'Sonar Bangla'.

Bangladesh / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Smart Bangladesh

