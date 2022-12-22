No major change in 24 Dec council: Quader

There is no possibility of any major change in the Awami League committee to be announced at the 24 December national council, said Awami League General Secretary and Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

"There might be a major reshuffle in the next council but not in this council. It will depend on the decision of the council, I do not want to say anything beforehand," said the party leader while talking to reporters after visiting the venue of the 22nd National Council of Awami League at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

Obaidul Quader said, "Only Awami League President [Sheikh Hasina] is essential for the party. There is no one who does not support her. There are at least 10 candidates for the post of general secretary, who are qualified for the role.

"The second session of the council will reflect the desire of the president of AL. This year's committee is active and it does not seem that no one will be left out. There may be changes in the next council," he added.

About Digital Bangladesh, he lauded prime minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy because it would not have been possible without his cooperation.

"Now the target is to build Smart Bangladesh," he said.

He also said this year's conference is challenging because of the global crisis. To turn crisis into possibility, this conference will ensure the largest orderly attendance in memory, he added.

The bridges minister said, "We have pledged to build a non-communal Bangladesh. I will work towards that goal. The main goal is a developed, prosperous, smart Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. We are ready for elections. Awami League is ready to run the next government."

Awami League Presidium Members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, Science and Technology Secretary Engineer Abdus Sabur, Executive Member Advocate Sanjida Khanam and others were present during the visit.