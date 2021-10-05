Next neutral national poll to be held on time: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the next parliamentary polls will be impartial to be held in due time as per the constitution.

"No matter who comes or not, the poll will not be delayed," the minister said.

Quader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after inspecting the construction work of the second bridge at Gabtali Aminbazar in the Aminbazar area of Savar on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Tuesday morning.

He further said that the government is ready to suppress any attempt of BNP to create chaos in the name of movement.

"Everyone knows the history of BNP. The BNP activists earlier had set fire to many cars, houses, land offices and other facilities. And so, they completely got alienated from people," he said.

"So, there is no need to make evil attempts to make chaos unnecessarily centring the election," the minister said.

Quader also warned that if any party creates any chaos in the name of movement in the country, it will be crushed with iron hands.

Senior officials of the Roads and Highways Department were present during the inspection.