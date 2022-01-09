NCC polls: Taimur builds on anti-govt sentiment as Shamim-Ivy dispute on

Politics

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

NCC polls: Taimur builds on anti-govt sentiment as Shamim-Ivy dispute on

Ivy says she did not brand Shamim Osman as godfather, rather this has been his title for the last 30 years

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League mayor candidate for the Narayanganj City Corporation election Selina Hayat Ivy said she was not sure whether local MP Shamim Osman would support by the end of her re-election campaign, while Ivy's main rival Taimur Alam Khandakar seemed to capitalise on anti-government sentiments to garner support.  

"It's completely up to him whether or not he [Shamim Osman] will support me. He may dislike me, but it doesn't matter," Ivy told Narayanganj journalists Sunday.

At a press conference on that day, Ivy's rival and a BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandaker said, "The Awami League mayor is ruling Narayanganj for 18 years, but couldn't give us anything other than sufferings."         

"She [Ivy] is getting the illegal support of the government and administration, and violating poll conducts one after another," claimed Taimur, a former advisor to BNP Chairperson.      

At the press conference, he accused the government of misusing power, breaking laws and unstable law and order.

The former convener of BNP's Narayanganj Unit also said that his statements could not be refuted as he had been speaking on behalf of the common people.

He said if he is elected, he will keep Narayanganj people at the centre of his priority and ensure good governance by formulating a "grand master-plan" keeping the next 100 years in mind. He will prioritise education, health and employment, especially for the underprivileged and low-income families.

Earlier in January, BNP removed Taimur from the advisor post as he was contesting the election going against the party's decision not to participate in any poll under the current government. He was also relieved of the Narayanganj district BNP.

 Didn't brand Shamim Osman as godfather: Ivy 

Despite both Shamim and Ivy belonging to the ruling Awami League, their dispute goes back a long way in Narayanganj and grabbed the headlines multiple times. Ivy recently claimed that her opponent Taimur is blessed by Shamim Osman.

Ivy on Sunday said, "I have tried many times to show respect to my elder brother [Shamim Osman]. But if he does not do his duty, then there is nothing to do."

As per the poll codes, local member of the parliament Shamim Osman cannot take part in Ivy's campaign, but his support for Ivy means Shamim loyalists would actively work for Ivy's campaign.

"I did not brand Shamim Osman as godfather. Rather, this has been his title for the last 30 years. Not only Narayanganj, people all over Bangladesh know it," Ivy added.

She said she would work for everyone regardless of their political identities. "I don't see the Awami League or BNP when I build a road. So, I will work beyond people's political orientations," she commented.

Ivy had been the Narayanganj city mayor for two terms. She also served as chairman of the erstwhile Narayanganj municipality for a five-year term.

Top News

Taimur Alam Khandakar / NCC / Mayoral election / Shamim Ivy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

8h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

9h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

6m | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

6m | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

11m | Videos
Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment