NCC polls: Taimur builds on anti-govt sentiment as Shamim-Ivy dispute on

Awami League mayor candidate for the Narayanganj City Corporation election Selina Hayat Ivy said she was not sure whether local MP Shamim Osman would support by the end of her re-election campaign, while Ivy's main rival Taimur Alam Khandakar seemed to capitalise on anti-government sentiments to garner support.

"It's completely up to him whether or not he [Shamim Osman] will support me. He may dislike me, but it doesn't matter," Ivy told Narayanganj journalists Sunday.

At a press conference on that day, Ivy's rival and a BNP leader Taimur Alam Khandaker said, "The Awami League mayor is ruling Narayanganj for 18 years, but couldn't give us anything other than sufferings."

"She [Ivy] is getting the illegal support of the government and administration, and violating poll conducts one after another," claimed Taimur, a former advisor to BNP Chairperson.

At the press conference, he accused the government of misusing power, breaking laws and unstable law and order.

The former convener of BNP's Narayanganj Unit also said that his statements could not be refuted as he had been speaking on behalf of the common people.

He said if he is elected, he will keep Narayanganj people at the centre of his priority and ensure good governance by formulating a "grand master-plan" keeping the next 100 years in mind. He will prioritise education, health and employment, especially for the underprivileged and low-income families.

Earlier in January, BNP removed Taimur from the advisor post as he was contesting the election going against the party's decision not to participate in any poll under the current government. He was also relieved of the Narayanganj district BNP.

Didn't brand Shamim Osman as godfather: Ivy

Despite both Shamim and Ivy belonging to the ruling Awami League, their dispute goes back a long way in Narayanganj and grabbed the headlines multiple times. Ivy recently claimed that her opponent Taimur is blessed by Shamim Osman.

Ivy on Sunday said, "I have tried many times to show respect to my elder brother [Shamim Osman]. But if he does not do his duty, then there is nothing to do."

As per the poll codes, local member of the parliament Shamim Osman cannot take part in Ivy's campaign, but his support for Ivy means Shamim loyalists would actively work for Ivy's campaign.

"I did not brand Shamim Osman as godfather. Rather, this has been his title for the last 30 years. Not only Narayanganj, people all over Bangladesh know it," Ivy added.

She said she would work for everyone regardless of their political identities. "I don't see the Awami League or BNP when I build a road. So, I will work beyond people's political orientations," she commented.

Ivy had been the Narayanganj city mayor for two terms. She also served as chairman of the erstwhile Narayanganj municipality for a five-year term.