Ex-BNP leaders Shamsher, Taimur lose to AL candidates

Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandakar have lost to Awami League candidates in Sylhet-6 and Narayanganj-1 seats respectively in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

Taimur lost the race for the Narayanganj-1 seat to AL candidate Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi.

He came third in the race where Golam Dastagir Gazi won for the fourth time.

Golam Dastagir Gazi bagged 1,56,473 votes while his closest rival independent candidate Shahjahan Bhuiya secured 45,075 votes.

Taimur got 3,190 votes.

Meanwhile, Shamsher lost to AL candidate and former Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid in the Sylhet-6 seat.

Nahid bagged 50,090 votes and his nearest rival independent candidate Sarwar Hossain got 33,604 votes

Shamser got 10,858 votes.