Land grabbers distributing money to make AL candidates victorious: Taimur

Politics

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:46 pm

Related News

Land grabbers distributing money to make AL candidates victorious: Taimur

Taimur called upon the Election Commission to take decisive action to curb the widespread distribution of money.

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 04:46 pm
General Secretary of Trinamool BNP Taimur Alam Khandkar
General Secretary of Trinamool BNP Taimur Alam Khandkar

Land grabbers of Rupganj entered the electoral arena distributing bundles of cash to ensure victory for both Awami League-nominated and independent candidates in the upcoming polls, Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandkar has alleged.

"The land grabbers are vying for control of the Rupganj seat, currently contested by five Awami League candidates. They have split into two factions, aligning with different groups of Awami League candidates and distributing money across various areas to secure their victory," said Taimur at a press conference held at his residence in the Rupsi area of Rupganj today (6 January).

Taimur called upon the Election Commission to take decisive action to curb the widespread distribution of money.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also questioned the effectiveness of the government, criticising its inability to prevent arson attacks on buses and trains. 

When asked about the prospects of a fair election, he said, "There are numerous reports in the media about the ongoing money distribution in Rupganj. But the government could not stop it. Then how can they assert that the election is proceeding fairly?"

He further said, "The residents of Rupganj are well aware of the individuals involved in land encroachment.

"If the people of Rupganj choose to sell their votes to land grabbers, I have nothing to say. If the voters' have a moral compass, humanity, and faith, I hope they will make informed decisions."

Bangladesh / Top News

Taimur Alam Khandakar / Bangladesh National Election / 7 Jan Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

33m | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

6h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

13m | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

1h | Videos
Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

Fuel oil imports fell by 20.5%, but costs fell little

2h | Videos
Coal eases country's power shortage

Coal eases country's power shortage

3h | Videos