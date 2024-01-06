Land grabbers distributing money to make AL candidates victorious: Taimur

Land grabbers of Rupganj entered the electoral arena distributing bundles of cash to ensure victory for both Awami League-nominated and independent candidates in the upcoming polls, Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandkar has alleged.

"The land grabbers are vying for control of the Rupganj seat, currently contested by five Awami League candidates. They have split into two factions, aligning with different groups of Awami League candidates and distributing money across various areas to secure their victory," said Taimur at a press conference held at his residence in the Rupsi area of Rupganj today (6 January).

Taimur called upon the Election Commission to take decisive action to curb the widespread distribution of money.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the government, criticising its inability to prevent arson attacks on buses and trains.

When asked about the prospects of a fair election, he said, "There are numerous reports in the media about the ongoing money distribution in Rupganj. But the government could not stop it. Then how can they assert that the election is proceeding fairly?"

He further said, "The residents of Rupganj are well aware of the individuals involved in land encroachment.

"If the people of Rupganj choose to sell their votes to land grabbers, I have nothing to say. If the voters' have a moral compass, humanity, and faith, I hope they will make informed decisions."