Our candidates facing threats: Trinamool BNP

“We are documenting these incidents and will share the evidence with the media," Taimur said

Screengrab from video of Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker talking to reporters in his chamber at the capital’s Topkhana road on Tuesday, 28 November 2023.
The Trinamool BNP has alleged that its candidates and supporters across the country are facing threats ahead of the upcoming national election.

"Our candidates are facing threats in many places. In certain areas, local residents are also targeted when our candidates engage in discussions with them," Trinamool BNP General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker told The Business Standard today (12 December).

Taimur also said, "We are documenting these incidents and will share the evidence with the media."

He said the party has formally written to the Election Commission, urging it to collect both legal and illegal weapons from individuals.

"We have also urged for increased vigilance around polling centres identified as risky including those where recent attempts were made to occupy them," Taimur told TBS.

He further mentioned that there have been reported incidents of attacks in various locations, notably the tragic killing of a candidate in Pirojpur. 

"I have urged the prime minister to ensure that no candidate faces attacks or intimidation during the electoral process," he added.

