Those complaining have no affiliation with Trinamool BNP: Taimur

Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam said on Saturday those who complained about their negligence have no connection with the party.

"None of the individuals named in the banner as the chief guest and president could be seen in the conference. Those who made the complaints came from other parties," Taimur said while speaking to reporters during an election campaign in Narayanganj today.

On Friday, several candidates of Trinamool BNP called a press conference, expressing concerns that their Chairperson Shamsher Mubin Chowdhury and General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandkar were neglecting them after fielding them in the race for 7 January polls. They labeled the party's top two leaders as "national traitors" and accused Shamsher, Taimur, and Trinamool BNP Executive Chairperson Antara Hooda of embezzling funds from the party.

Taimur, who formed Trinamool BNP after parting ways with the BNP, said, "There have been efforts to sabotage the election. I was even offered to boycott the election, but I won't break the promises I have made, even if it costs my life."

He continued, "Seven out of 142 candidates have voiced their concerns. It is true that we could not provide substantial funding to our candidates."

In an announcement addressing the fight against narcotics, Taimur said he would make Rupganj narcotics-free if elected.

Claiming that there have been many incidents of murder in Rupganj over the last 15 years, he said, "If elected, there will be no murder in Rupganj. I am safe for everyone."