Miscreants set ablaze AL's office in Sirajganj

Miscreants set a temporary office of the ruling Awami League on fire in Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj on Wednesday.

Harun-Or-Rashid, officer-in-charge of Chauhali police station, said the miscreants burnt the tin-shed office in Bhuter Mor of Char Salimabad area early Wednesday.

He said that they visited the spot and collected some samples of the incident including unexploded crude bombs.

A case was filed in this connection and drives were ongoing to arrest the accused involved with the incident, he said.

However, local Awami League supporters suspected that BNP-Jamaat was behind the incident of arson to create anarchy in the area.