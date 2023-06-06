Mirza Fakhrul holds meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas

Politics

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:26 pm

Mirza Fakhrul holds meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 04:26 pm
Mirza Fakhrul holds meeting with US Ambassador Peter Haas

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir held a meeting with US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

Mirza Fakhrul entered the US Embassy at 1:10pm on Tuesday and left around 2:30pm, according to BNP sources.

No other BNP leader accompanied Fakhrul in the meeting. 

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman held a meeting with Peter Haas at his residence. 

Apart from the law minister, the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also present there.

Last Sunday, Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader had a meeting with Peter Haas.

Today's meeting is considered important by the BNP in view of the upcoming national elections.

