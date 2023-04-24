Md Shahabuddin sworn in as 22nd President of Bangladesh

Veteran freedom fighter and politician Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd President of Bangladesh at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban this morning.

Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of the office of the President at 11am.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, cabinet members and several hundred distinguished guests attended the state ceremony.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the programme.

Earlier, wearing a black Mujib coat and a white panjabi, new President Sahabuddin, along with President Abdul Hamid and the Speaker entered the Durbar Hall at 10:55am.

A military band played ceremonial music at that time.

After the swearing-in ceremony, new President Md Sahabuddin and outgoing President M Abdul Hamid officially alter their respective seats as part of changing the charge of the office.

Subsequently, President Shahabuddin and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury signed the oath documents of the office.

The President exchanged greetings with guests after he was sworn in.

President Sahabuddin's family members, including his wife Dr Rebecca Sultana and son Arshad Adnan Rony, while outgoing President Hamid's family members, including his wife Rashida Khanam and son Engineer Rezwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, among others, attended the function.

Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shamsul Haque Tuku, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Parliament GM Quader, Whips, Members of parliament (MPs), heads of the diplomatic missions, chiefs of different international agencies, state ministers, Chief Election Commissioner, Supreme Court judges, heads of the different tribunal or commission or institute, political leaders, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), diplomats, senior journalists, including editors, and high-ranking civil and military officials witnessed the ceremony.

Earlier, the 73-year-old politician was elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on 13 February, 2023.

Md Sahabuddin was born on December 10 in 1949 in Shibrampur's Jubilee Tank area of Pabna Town. His nickname is Chuppu. His father's name is Sharfuddin Ansari and his mother's name is Khairunnessa.

He obtained his MSc degree from Rajshahi University in 1974, he later passed LLB and BCS (Law) examinations.

President Sahabuddin was the general secretary of the Pabna Edward College unit of the Chhatra League, president of the Pabna District Chhatra League and Jubo League later also. He was the joint secretary of Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League of the district unit and publicity secretary of the Awami League district unit.

Sahabuddin actively participated in the 6-Point Movement in 1966, Bhutta (Maize) Movement in 1967, mass uprising in 1979, the election of 1970 and the Liberation War in 1971.

He was in the frontline organiser of the Pabna district movement and raised protests soon after the brutal incidents on 15 August, 1975. Subsequently, he was imprisoned for three years and subjected to inhuman torture by the then-military dictators.

The President was also involved in journalism (Dainik Banglar Bani) and a good number of articles were also published at different vernaculars.

During his career, he served as District and Sessions Judge and Anti Corruption Commissioner (ACC) Commissioner.

The Head of the State also served as the Director of the Prime Minister's Office and the Coordinator assigned to the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in the Bangabandhu Murder Case.

He was elected Secretary General of the BCS (Judiciary) Association twice in a row. After retirement from service, he was engaged in the legal profession in the High Court.

President Sahabuddin later served as the Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry in the investigation into the 2001 post-election violence.

As the ACC Commissioner, he proved his deep firmness in dealing with the 'so-called corruption' plot against the Padma Bridge project.

The former student leader, Md Sahabuddin, also served as a member of Bangladesh Awami League's Advisory Council and the Chairman of the party's Central Publicity and Publication Sub-Committee.