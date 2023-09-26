Jamaat leaders allege oppression by ruling AL government

Jamaat leaders organised protest rallies on 26 September in Cumilla, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Shariatpur, Sirajganj, Chattogram and other districts. Photo: Collected
Leaders of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami have alleged that the ruling Awami League government has failed to deal with oppositions politically and has instead resorted to oppression.

On Tuesday, Jamaat leaders organised protest rallies in Cumilla, Sylhet, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Shariatpur, Sirajganj, Chattogram, and other districts to demand the re-establishment of the caretaker government system, the immediate release of party chief Shafiqur Rahman, and the withdrawal of all fabricated cases filed against him and other activists.

The Jamaat has been staging nationwide demonstrations at all divisional cities since 19 September, reiterating its decision not to participate in any elections except one under a caretaker government.

At a protest rally in Sylhet city on Tuesday, Jamaat Central Working Council Member and Sylhet Metropolitan Amir Muhammad Fakhrul Islam said, "The ruling fascist government has failed to deal with oppositions both politically and ideologically. So, the government has chosen the path of extreme oppression and torture. Jamaat leaders have brutally been tortured, which is unprecedented."

"The government has kept our top leaders in jail without trial for years. Many of them have been killed by handing them court sentences in the name of justice," he added.

He further said, "There is no alternative to wage a united movement on the streets against the oppressive government for the nation's sake. The people of the country do not want to see this government which came to power through polls held at night."

Meanwhile, in a rally in Sirajganj, Professor Abdul Latif, amir of Sirajganj city branch of Jamaat, said, "The opposition leaders and activists are being attacked, prosecuted, arrested, and tortured across the country to suppress the ongoing democracy restoration movement. Jamaat's peaceful programmes have been repeatedly obstructed to take away the democratic rights of people. No conspiracy of the fascist government will succeed this time."

While addressing a rally in Cumilla, Metropolitan Secretary of Jamaat Emdadul Haque Mamun said, "Awami fascist government is plotting to seize power again through a rigged election, but this time their dream will not be fulfilled. The patriotic people of the country will not let the government do it."

The Jamaat issued a press release on Tuesday evening which reads they will also hold protests in all major cities on Wednesday.

