Kader Siddique defeated by AL candidate Anupam Joy in Tangail-8

UNB
07 January, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:05 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Awami League candidate Anupam Shahjahan Joy has been elected unofficially in Tangail-8 constituency in the 12th general election.

He secured 41,233 votes while his nearest candidate, Krishak Sramik Janata League President Abdul Kader Siddique secured 29,865 votes.

Besides, Md Rezaul Karim of Jatiya Party, Parul of Trinamool BNP, Md Abul Hashem of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Md Mostafa Kamal of Bangladesh Congress also competed against Anupam.

The polling that began at 8:00 am concluded at 4pm without any break amid tight security in 299 out of the country's 300 constituencies.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the voter turnout might be some 40 percent.

 

