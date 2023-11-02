Jubo Dal stages torch procession in Munshiganj on final day of BNP-led blockade

On Thursday (2 November), Munshiganj Juba Dal leaders and activists burning tires on Jubilee Road of the city to express their solidarity with the three-day nationwide blockade. Photo: TBS

On the concluding day of the three-day blockade organised by the BNP-Jamaat and their political allies, the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal took to the streets in Munshiganj with a torch procession to express their solidarity with the protest.

The leaders and activists of the Juba Dal initiated a Mashal (torch) procession in Munshiganj to support the ongoing blockade.

This event was held on Thursday (2 November) morning, under the leadership of Masud Rana, the member secretary of the district BNP's youth wing, on Jubilee Road of the city.

As part of the demonstration, tires were set ablaze on the road, creating a fiery spectacle of protest.

In a show of solidarity with the nationwide blockade, Jubo Dal leaders and activists also burned tires in the Baushia area of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The blockade had a noticeable impact on public transport, leading to a reduced number of long-haul buses operating on the highways in both Munshiganj and Baushia areas. This scarcity was a direct result of the absence of vehicles due to the ongoing protests.

However, traffic on intercity roads remained mostly unaffected by the blockade.