Jubo Dal leader removed rail track in Gazipur on Tuku's directive: CTTC

The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said that Jubo Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku was behind cutting and removing the rail track in Gazipur's Sreepur on 13 December.

The police have arrested former vice-president of Chhatra Dal and current leader of Jubo Dal Ikhtiar Rahman Kabir, 43, and Lalbagh Thana Ward No. 24 Metropolitan Chhatra Dal President Md Emon Hossain, 19 in the incident.

Upon initial questioning they have admitted that Juba Dal President Sultan Salah Uddin Tuku hatched a plan to spread fear among the general public and cause mass loss of lives by sabotaging the railway line, said CTTC Additional Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman during a press conference organised by the DMP Media and Public Relations Department today (25 December).

In order to implement the plan, Tuku contacted Ikhtiar Rahman Kabir, who in turn employed two leaders of Gazipur Chhatra Dal- former convener of Azimuddin Government College Chhatra Dal in Gazipur Toha, organising secretary of Gazipur Mahanagar Chhatra Dal Masum, said the CTTC official quoting the arrested.

CTTC officials speak at a press conference on Monday, 25 December 2023. Photo: TBS

He continued saying that the Jubo Dal leaders were instructed to select locations to carry out the sabotage. Initially they decided to open the nuts and bolts of the railway line and create obstacles to the movement of trains.

However, they were unable to do so. When Kabir was informed about the setback he told them to cut the rail track and said he would employ more manpower for this work.

Kabir then contacted Emon Hossain, president of Chhatra Dal, Ward No. 24 of Lalbagh Police Station and asked him to learn the process of cutting thick iron plates.

Then gas cylinders were purchased locally. And other equipment needed for cutting iron was bought from Dhaka, said Md Asaduzzaman.

Later on 13 December, a total of nine people gathered at the spot with the equipment and started the work of cutting the railway line. Emon, who received prior training, cut the railway line with the help of others. The mastermind of this incident, Kabir, was present at the scene during the planning and execution of the plan, he added.

Iron cutting equipment seized from the arrest. Photo: TBS

The CCTC official said that the arrested Kabir has admitted his involvement in the incident. Besides, he said that since 28 October, he was involved in setting fire to more than 10 buses in various areas including Jatrabari, Demra, New Market, Old Dhaka.