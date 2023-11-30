JS polls: Lakshmipur-2 incumbent, his wife both file nominations to contest seat

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 09:00 pm

Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon and Rubina Yasmin Lubna. Photo: Courtesy
Nuruddin Chowdhury Noyon has filed an Awami League nomination for the Lakshmipur-2 seat, which he currently holds. 

Rubina Yasmin Lubna, his wife, also filed a nomination for the same seat, but as an independent candidate. 

Both filed their nominations were submitted today (30 November), the last day to do so, to the district returning officer separately. 

Speaking to reporters, Nuruddin said there were party instructions to field "dummy candidates", in case someone's nomination is cancelled. 

"That is why some people, including my wife, have decided to submit their nominations as independents," he said.

The Awami League had decided to encourage independents, currently being called by the party as "dummy candidates", in the upcoming national election to make the polls festive, competitive, and increase voter turnout.

A dummy candidate is a candidate who stands for election, usually with no intention or realistic chance of winning

 Apart from the couple, 11 others are vying for the seat.

