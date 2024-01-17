JaPa is the opposition party, whether speaker recognises it or not: Chunnu

Politics

TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 08:23 pm

"While our party [Jatiyo Party] may be smaller in numbers, it stands as the major opposition party in the parliament," he said

A file photo of Jatiyo Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu speaking to the media. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Jatiyo Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu speaking to the media. Photo: Collected

The Jatiyo Party is the only parliamentary opposition party, whether acknowledged by the speaker or not, party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said today (17 January).

"Those who won independently still retain posts in the Awami League. As per my understanding, it is unclear whether independently elected MPs can function as opposition parties," he said while talking to reporters at the party chairman's Banani office.

"While our party [Jatiyo Party] may be smaller in numbers, it stands as the major opposition party in the parliament. Therefore, we are indeed the opposition party."

The JaPa secretary general remarked that there is no room to assert that the election was entirely neutral. 

He said, "While the election was fair in certain areas, it was unfair in many others, with government officials allegedly being involved."

Mentioning that the Jatiyo Party has not changed its political stance, he said, "There were numerous issues during the elections. The government did not fulfill its commitment to ensuring fair and impartial elections, despite their assurance during discussions with us [before the election]."
 

Jatiyo Party / Opposition Party / Bangladesh

