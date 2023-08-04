Jamaat postpones its rally again after failing to secure police permission

Politics

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 03:19 pm

Jamaat e Islam leaders in a press conference on Friday, 4 August, 2023. Photo: Collected
Jamaat e Islam leaders in a press conference on Friday, 4 August, 2023. Photo: Collected

Jamaat-e-Islami postponed its Friday rally programme at Suhrawardy Udyan to press home its demand of holding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government as they did not get permission from the police.

The party announced to hold protests on Sunday (6 August) in all divisional cities of the country, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-E-Ameer Dr Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher announced in a press conference today (4 August).

Taher said an immediate establishment of the caretaker government system for the purpose of fair and participatory elections is required.

He also demanded the release of Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and all the arrested leaders, activists and clerics.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami postponed its 1 August rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after failing to secure permission from the police and sought cooperation from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in holding a peaceful rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Friday. 

Police on Thursday (3 August) said they will not permit Jamaat to hold a rally in Suhrawardy Udyan either. 

Jamaat first made announced to hold the rally in Dhaka as part of its nationwide programme on 24 July. The rally got postponed twice so far. 

The party's 10 June rally, which was attended by thousands of Jamaat followers, was the party's first public rally in the capital in a decade.

