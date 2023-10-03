Jamaat calls for allowing Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has urged the government to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to get medical treatment abroad.

"Every citizen has the right to get proper medical treatment. Khaleda Zia is being deprived of advanced treatment due to the hostility of the government," said Jamaat's acting Ameer Professor Mujibur Rahman in a statement on Tuesday (3 October).

He said, "BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment in a city hospital for a long time. She is suffering from various complex diseases. The family, party and countrymen have been calling for giving her the opportunity to receive medical treatment abroad. But the government denied her the opportunity.

"As far as we know, Khaleda Zia's condition is very critical. In this case, it is very necessary for her to take advanced treatment. If anything happens to Begum Khaleda Zia due to the negligence of the government, they will have to bear the responsibility," the Jamaat leader added.