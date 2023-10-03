Jamaat calls for allowing Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad

Politics

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 09:33 pm

Related News

Jamaat calls for allowing Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad

“Every citizen has the right to get proper medical treatment. Khaleda Zia is being deprived of advanced treatment due to the hostility of the government,” said Jamaat’s acting Ameer Professor Mujibur Rahman.

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 09:33 pm
File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has urged the government to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to get medical treatment abroad.

"Every citizen has the right to get proper medical treatment. Khaleda Zia is being deprived of advanced treatment due to the hostility of the government," said Jamaat's acting Ameer Professor Mujibur Rahman in a statement on Tuesday (3 October).

He said, "BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment in a city hospital for a long time. She is suffering from various complex diseases. The family, party and countrymen have been calling for giving her the opportunity to receive medical treatment abroad. But the government denied her the opportunity.

"As far as we know, Khaleda Zia's condition is very critical. In this case, it is very necessary for her to take advanced treatment. If anything happens to Begum Khaleda Zia due to the negligence of the government, they will have to bear the responsibility," the Jamaat leader added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat / Khaleda Zia's treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

9h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

9h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

15h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

2h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

1h | TBS Economy
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

World Bank lowers Bangladesh's economic growth projection to 5.6%

5h | TBS Economy
The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

The IMF fears that the suffering of the people will increase

5h | TBS World