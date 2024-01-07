History will mark 7 January as black day: Jamaat

UNB
07 January, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:10 pm

Awami League's party cadres and administration continue to intimidate people into voting, said the acting chief of Jamaat

Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Logo of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

Acting ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Prof Mujibur Rahman congratulated the people for rejecting the election and said people of the country and the world witnessed yet another mockery of an election without voters.

He said that the people of Bangladesh and the world witnessed yet another farcical dummy election and history will mark the 7th of January as a black day, a press release said.

The acting Jamaat ameer said that almost all political parties, civil society, intellectuals, and people of different classes and professions of Bangladesh have been agitating for fair, free, impartial, and participatory elections under a caretaker government.

"The democratic world and Bangladesh's friendly countries have expressed hope for free and participatory elections in Bangladesh. The government held a mock election on 7 January, ignoring public opinion," he said.

He alleged that in order to make this farcical election participatory and acceptable, the government is trying to bring voters to the polling booths by standing their party people as independent, rebellious, and dummy candidates.

"Awami League's party cadres and administration continue to intimidate people into voting. Many are threatened with death," he added.

"The people did not go to the polling stations to cast their votes, failing all the tricks of the Awami League government. Voters had no interest in farcical elections from the beginning of the election scheduled," said Jamaat acting ameer.

