Islamist parties 'join forces' to oppose upcoming JS polls

While seven Islamist parties have chosen to participate in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections, five registered and over 10 unregistered Islamist parties are reportedly forming a coalition to oppose the polls through coordinated programmes.

According to sources, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and at least 13 parties linked to Hefazat-e-Islam, are exploring formation of the alliance to advocate for similar demands as the BNP, namely the resignation of the current government and the holding of elections overseen by a neutral administration.

The coalition also has a long-term objective of nurturing greater unity among Islamist parties in Bangladesh.

Parties are being brought to the polls like products are brought into markets. Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haque Inu of the 14-party alliance, led by Awami League, are very upset for not getting their seats [confirmed by the ruling party] By Islami Andolan's senior praesidium member Principal Mawlana Syed Mosaddeq Billah Al-Madani

Based on Election Commission (EC) data, Jamaat-e-Islami is the largest Islamist party in Bangladesh, followed by Islami Andolan Bangladesh, according to the number of votes they obtained in previous general elections.

Party sources told The Business Standard that Jamaat, Islami Andolan and Hefazat-e-Islam, a Qaumi madrasa-based non-political organisation, are coordinating among themselves to carry out programmes aimed at disrupting the elections, slated for 7 January next year.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has announced a flag rally programme in Dhaka on 16 December Victory Day.

On Friday, the party held a protest march and rally calling for several demands, including the immediate cancellation of the election schedule.

At the rally, Islami Andolan's senior praesidium member Principal Mawlana Syed Mosaddeq Billah Al-Madani said, "Parties are being brought to the polls like products are brought into markets. Rashed Khan Menon and Hasanul Haque Inu of the 14-party alliance, led by Awami League, are very upset for not getting their seats [confirmed by the ruling party]."

"Countrymen will stop this farce election in which no real opposition party is participating," he said, calling for the dissolution of the parliament and a fair election under a non-partisan government.

Regarding the Jatiya Party and Trinamool BNP, Madani said the Jatiya Party has essentially become a domesticated opposition party.

He further criticised the Jatiya Party's collaboration with the Awami League, claiming it legitimised the 2014 and 2018 elections.

Additionally, Madani accused the ruling Awami League of manipulating the Trinamool BNP through financial incentives and seat allocations.

Urging the government to consider their demands to prevent potential future conflicts and societal unrest, Madani further said his party Islami Andolan is actively demonstrating to prevent the upcoming elections.

In addition to Islami Andolan, Mamunul Haque's Bangladesh Khilafat Majlish held a rally in Dhaka on Friday. Their demands included the resignation of the government, the establishment of voting rights, and the cancellation of the election schedule.

Another Islamist party, Khilafat Majlis, held protests in the capital for holding elections under a non-partisan government.

Hefazt-e-Islam has announced a mass rally on 29 December, demanding the release of imprisoned clerics including Mawlana Mamunul Haque.

Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to hold a human chain programme at the district level on 10 December, marking International Human Rights Day.

Which Islamist parties are ahead in terms of voters?

Past election results show Jamaat-e-Islami is leading among the Islamist parties in the voting field. However, it is not registered with the Election Commission.

The seven Islamist parties joining the election are — Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Islamic Front Bangladesh, Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Islami Front, Jaker Party, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolon, and Bangladesh Supreme Party.

Five registered Islamist parties opted out of participating in the recent polls: Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish (Rickshaw), Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlish (Wall Clock), Bangladesh Muslim League (Hurricane), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.

Analysing Election Commission data reveals that these parties collectively received less than 1% of votes in every election held between 1991 and 2018. Consequently, nearly all candidates from these parties forfeited their security deposit.

However, only the Tarikat Federation won two seats in the 2014 polls and one seat in the 2018 polls on the AL's "boat" symbol.

Late Mufti Amini's party Islami Oikya Jote won two seats in alliance with BNP in 2001.

Historically, Islamist parties have not achieved any electoral success by contesting elections under their own party symbols.

In contrast, Jamaat-e-Islami, previously involved in anti-government movements alongside the BNP, achieved electoral success in the past. They secured 18 seats in the 1991 polls, capturing 12.13% of the total votes polled. While contesting alone in 1996, they garnered 8.61% of the vote share.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has consistently contested elections independently. Their first major participation was in the 2008 elections, where they fielded candidates in 160 seats and received 0.94% of the total votes. Subsequently, they garnered 1.51% of the votes in the 2018 elections.