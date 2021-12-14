In’tl power who opposed Liberation war now conspiring against country: Information minister

Politics

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 12:13 pm

Related News

In’tl power who opposed Liberation war now conspiring against country: Information minister

He said that anti-liberation war forces and their children have fled to different countries. It is not possible to bring them back without cooperation from those countries. However, the government's efforts continue.

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 12:13 pm
Photo/ Courtesy
Photo/ Courtesy

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Tuesday that some recent incidents have proved that the international powers, that opposed the liberation war of Bangladesh, are now carrying out various conspiracies on the golden jubilee of the independence.

The minister came up with the remarks after paying tribute to the martyred intellectuals at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

Photo: Jahidul Islam
Photo: Jahidul Islam

He said that anti-liberation war forces and their children have fled to different countries. It is not possible to bring them back without cooperation from those countries. However, the government's efforts continue.

The minister said, "Just two days ahead of the country's final victory for independence the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators -- Al-Badr, Razakar and Al-Shams – realised that they would be defeated. So, they killed country's most distinguished intellectuals in a bid to cripple the newly emerging Bangladesh intellectually."

The government was committed to bring war criminals to justice. Many have been already tried, said Hasan Mahmud adding that "our government is trying to bring back the fugitives".

"The murderers of Bangabandhu are also hiding in all the countries where the international power has opposed our independence, the murderers of intellectuals are also there. It is bad luck we have not yet got the desired cooperation from there", he further added.

The nation is observing the Martyred Intellectuals Day today with due solemnity to recall the intellectuals who were killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators on this day in 1971.

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Martyred Intellectuals Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

48m | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

1h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

21h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

15h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

18h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

18h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 