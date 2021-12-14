In’tl power who opposed Liberation war now conspiring against country: Information minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Tuesday that some recent incidents have proved that the international powers, that opposed the liberation war of Bangladesh, are now carrying out various conspiracies on the golden jubilee of the independence.

The minister came up with the remarks after paying tribute to the martyred intellectuals at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

Photo: Jahidul Islam

He said that anti-liberation war forces and their children have fled to different countries. It is not possible to bring them back without cooperation from those countries. However, the government's efforts continue.

The minister said, "Just two days ahead of the country's final victory for independence the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators -- Al-Badr, Razakar and Al-Shams – realised that they would be defeated. So, they killed country's most distinguished intellectuals in a bid to cripple the newly emerging Bangladesh intellectually."

The government was committed to bring war criminals to justice. Many have been already tried, said Hasan Mahmud adding that "our government is trying to bring back the fugitives".

"The murderers of Bangabandhu are also hiding in all the countries where the international power has opposed our independence, the murderers of intellectuals are also there. It is bad luck we have not yet got the desired cooperation from there", he further added.

The nation is observing the Martyred Intellectuals Day today with due solemnity to recall the intellectuals who were killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators on this day in 1971.