TIB’s report is misleading, intentional: Hasan

Bangladesh

BSS
27 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 09:46 pm

File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Coming down heavily on TIB report, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the report is conflicting, motivated and there is no scope to mislead the people with this report.

Hasan said, according to TIB report the number of millionaire Awami League and independent candidates in the forthcoming election is higher than in the previous elections. However, the comparison is illogical as the costs of land both in urban and rural areas increased multiply over the years.

"The price of one katha land in rural area is about Taka 20 lakh and five katha land is Taka one crore. There is no land less than Taka one crore in Dhaka and Chattogram cities. So there is no scope to mislead the countrymen by giving such report," he said while replying to a query from reporters at his office at secretariat on Wednesday (28 December).

571 in polls race with assets worth at least Tk1 crore: TIB

Recalling the propaganda of TIB on so-called corruption in the Padma Bridge project the minister said all the statements of TIB on that issue later proved false as no corruption was found in the project.

Dr Hasan said the TIB claimed that all their reports were based on research but later it was seen that their so called research papers were delivered with a motive to embarrass the government.

About the AL manifesto for 12th National Election, Dr Hasan said the slogan of manifesto is 'Smart Bangladesh:Where Development Shines, Accelerating Employment'.

The minister hoped that the manifesto would bring prosperity to the lives of the people of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

TIB / Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh

Comments

