Instability in govt over current situation: Inu

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) MP Hasanul Haq Inu said there is instability in the government regarding how to tackle the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

In an unscheduled discussion in Parliament on Monday, he said instability is being noticed within the government. In the last few days, the issuance of various notifications regarding lockdown and shutdown, and repeated amendments to those notifications within hours are the signs of this instability.

The MP complained of lack of coordination among the concerned ministries in tackling the corona situation. "Nine ministries, including the Ministry of Health, were involved in tackling the corona situation. The lack of coordination between these nine ministries is also noticeable," he said.

Inu said the notifications contain contradictory statements which is not desirable in such a situation.

"Deaths in Covid pandemic are increasing alarmingly. Infections are increasing not only in cities but also in districts and upazilas. Beds are not available for patients in district and upazila hospitals. There is also a cry for oxygen," he said.

The JSD leader said, "There is no alternative to shutdown to prevent the spread of infection. But experience says that in two or three days, the common people become restless for food. A mad rush for oxygen and ICU beds for the infected person starts."

He demanded an increase in the number of hospital beds at the district and upazila level and to ensure oxygen cylinders and portable oxygen for the infected persons.

Meanwhile, taking part in an unscheduled discussion, Jatiya Party MP Mujibul Haque has demanded a detailed explanation from State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu over Sunday night's Mogbazar blast.

"According to the media, a gas cylinder exploded in Moghbazar last night, killing about seven people, including a child. Many more are undergoing treatment at hospitals for serious burn injuries," he said.

The MP said gas is used in hotels and restaurants and the question is whether the cylinders are ever inspected by the concerned authorities. Because, we have seen before that many accidents have taken place due to explosions of gas cylinders in different vehicles and people have died.

"I would like to request the state minister for energy to inform us what actually happened last night. If it was actually due to gas, what the condition of the gas stores was; and whether the necessary inspections were carried out at the places where gas cylinders are used or stored across the country," said the JP leader.

During the discussion, BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid mentioned that the government should take responsibility for the Mogbazar blast. This kind of accident is often happening.

He urged the prime minister to strictly direct the department concerned to take action against illegal gas connections as well as persons involved in providing those illegal connections.

