Insaniyat Biplab Bangladesh files writ petition to reschedule election

A newly registered political party, Insaniyat Biplab Bangladesh, filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking the dissolution of parliament and rescheduling of the poll under the direct supervision of the army.

The writ petition sought directives to appoint the army with magistracy power to maintain law and order during the election.

Speaking to UNB after filing the writ petition, Insaniyat Biplab Chairman Imam Hayat said, "In the last election, we observed that the ruling MPs misused government power in their respective constituencies and used the administration, police, and their armed men to occupy the polling centers and obstruct others from casting their votes."

On 8 May, Insaniyat Biplab Bangladesh got EC's approval to operate as a registared political party following a High Court order.

The party's election symbol is apple.

However, they did not submit nomination papers to take part in the election scheduled for 7 January.

