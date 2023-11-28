Independent candidates to run from all four constituencies under Faridpur

Independent candidates are running for the parliament from all four constituencies under the Faridpur area.

Many of the candidates are discussing with their respective supporters in the area to fix the date and time for filing the nomination papers.

Faridpur- 1 Constituency (Alfadanga, Madukhali and Boalmari)

Abdur Rahman, a presidium member of the ruling Awami League and former MP, has received the party nomination for the Faridpur-1 seat in the 12th national election.

Arifur Rahman Dolan, former vice-president of Bangladesh Krishak League and chairman of Kanchan Munshi Foundation, announced to run as an independent candidate in this seat.

Arifur Rahman Dolan

Regarding the election, Arifur Rahman Dolon said, "I have tried for a long time to be by the side of the people in their happiness and sorrow. God willing, I will definitely win with a large number of votes."

"According to the instructions of the Awami League leadership, I have announced to be a candidate in this election. I believe that I will be able to gift this seat to Sheikh Hasina by winning with the love of the people," he added.

The total number of voters in Faridpur-1 constituency is 4,53,676. Among them, 2,30,061 are male voters and 2,23,614 are female voters.

Faridpur-2 Constituency (Nagarkanda and Saltha)

Faridpur-2 constituency consists of Nagarkanda and Saltha upazilas. The Awami League nominated candidate for this seat is Shahadab Akbar Chowdhury Labu, the younger son of the late Sajeda Chowdhury.

Jamal Hossain Mia, acting general secretary of Nagarkanda Upazila Awami League, has announced to run as an independent candidate for this seat.

Jamal Hossain Mia

He made the announcement on 27 November after returning to his constituency from Dhaka.

"I have always been by the side of the people of Nagarkanda and Saltha. I will submit my nomination on Wednesday or Thursday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the party direction in her speech, according to that direction, I am running as a candidate. I hope that if I am elected, I will play a major role in the development of this constituency," he added.

The total number of voters in the Faridpur-2 constituency is 3,21,609. Among them 1,68,274 are male voters and 1,53,335 are female voters.

Faridpur-3 Constituency (Faridpur Sadar)

District Awami League president Shamim Haque has received the nomination of Awami League for the Faridpur-3 constituency.

AK Azad, former president of FBCCI and adviser of Faridpur district Awami League, has announced to be an independent candidate for this seat. He made this announcement on 27 November night following a meeting.

AK Azad

At the end of the meeting, AK Azad said to the present leaders and activists, "I want to continue the development trend that the leader Sheikh Hasina has started in the Faridpur region and considering my supporters, I want to be elected as an independent candidate."

He added, "I want to work in business, industry, education, medicine. I have a plan to establish industrial factories, especially in this industrially backward region. I became interested in politics to provide employment opportunities. I wanted the nomination of Awami League, even if I don't get it, I want to stand by the people as an independent MP."

The total number of voters in the Faridpur-3 constituency is 4,3,108 people. Among them, 2,2,034 are male voters and 2,1,071 are female voters.

Faridpur-4 Constituency (Bhanga, Sadarpur and Charbhadrasan)

Kazi Zafar Ullah, a member of the presidium of Awami League and co-chairman of the party's election management committee, got the boat symbol in this seat.

Earlier, Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafar Ullah got nominations for the Faridpur-4 constituency in the 10th and 11th National Parliament elections.

Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon

On the other hand, Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon was elected twice as an independent candidate and won with huge votes from this seat.

His supporters hoped that Nixon was going to get the boat symbol this time.

In this regard, Nixon Chowdhury said, "I asked the honourable prime minister for the boat symbol, but I did not get it. She said I can run as an independent candidate and considering that aspect, I would run as an independent candidate from this seat. The people of this constituency want me because I have stood by them."

The total number of voters in the Faridpur-4 constituency is 4,88,856. Among them, 2,52,862 are male voters and 2,35,991 are female voters.