Hero Alom alleges ballot box stuffing by AL activists during Dhaka 17 by-polls

Dhaka 17 by-polls candidate Ashraful Hossen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, has alleged that Awami League activists were stuffing ballot boxes during today's election.

"Awami League leaders and activists were putting seals on ballots to win. They attacked me because I asked them to stop," he told reporters at a press briefing in Rampura on Monday (17 July) night.

Hero Alom was taken to the Better Life Hospital in Rampura of the capital after he was attacked by men, many of whom were sporting the AL's boat symbol, outside a polling station in Banani.

"The attack has proved that fair elections are not possible under the Awami League government. I will not participate in any election under this government," the independent by-polls candidate said.

Replying to questions from reporters he said, "Everyone has seen photos and footage of today's attack. I will complain about the incident everywhere, including the European Union and the US Embassy."

