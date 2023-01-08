Govt to surely allow foreign observers during polls: Momen

BSS
08 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 07:48 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today said the government surely allow foreign observer during the next national election here.

"We will surely allow them (foreign observers) ... we have nothing to hide," he told reporters after the inauguration of the e-gates at Sylhet Osmani International Airport.

The minister said the Awami League government wants to see a participatory election by ensuring all parties on board.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made the commitment that the next election will be free, fair, transparent, acceptable and inclusive.

"Awami League has always formed government through election... (as) This country was created based on democracy, human rights and to establish justice," he said.

The minister said foreigners don't need to give prescription to Bangladesh. "In our country, election is very participatory. There is enthusiasm and joy," he added.

Momen said those who come to make remarks on Bangladesh, they actually have lack of knowledge regarding the country's history.

He said Bangladeshis fought to uphold human dignity and the principles are deeply rooted in every citizen.

The foreign minister said the strength of Bangladesh passport has been increased in a large extend in recent years. "The e-gate programme will further increase the strength of our passport," he said.

Comments

