Govt must hand over power to neutral govt before election: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

Govt must hand over power to neutral govt before election: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 08:17 pm
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, the government must hand over power to a neutral government before the election.  

"The government must resign and parliament should be dissolved. By handing over power to a neutral government, the Election Commission should be reorganised," said the opposition leader during the "Youth Rally" at Kazi Deuri intersection in Chattogram on Wednesday afternoon. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal jointly organised the rally in a bid to energise and organise youth activists.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "In the last fifteen years, more than four crore youths have become new voters. They could not exercise their right to vote. So to take back the voting rights of the people, to take back Bangladesh, the youth must be ready to fight. We can't return home until victory is assured."

He also said, "Awami League remained in power for the last two terms by force. The freedom of Bangladesh, the future of the youth is under threat today. People cannot to go to the market [due to rising commodity prices]. Young people, farmers, businessmen are in the most miserable condition.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

"Only those who support Awami League are in good position. They are smuggling the country's money abroad. There is no electricity in the country, and now there is no money to pay the bills. All this will be accounted for. No one will be spared."

Chattogram Swechchasebak Dal President HM Rashed Khan claimed that at least 70,000 people gathered in today's rally. However, Kotwali Police Station OC Jahidul Kabir told TBS, "Approximately 40,000 people gathered."

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Awami League has become politically bankrupt. Some government officials are in power by relying on the police; But not all police [are corrupt]. Fascist government dependent on bureaucrats will be removed now. There will be no elections under this regime. Bangladesh needs to be returned to a democratic structure.

"Khaleda Zia is on her deathbed today because she was not given proper treatment in jail. Every minute of injustice to Khareda Zia will be taken account of. No one will be exempted," he added.

Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku said, "Today, merit is not checked in the field of employment. Chhatra League-Awami League only get jobs. Judiciary has also been destroyed. Recently, they were seen openly carrying weapons in Chittagong University, but they were not arrested."

Apart from Nagar, North and South districts, the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal of Greater Chattogram – including Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur – participated in the rally. The leaders and activists of the surrounding districts started coming to the city from Tuesday night to join the rally.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP activists / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

5h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

1h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

3h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

9h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank