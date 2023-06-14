Govt must hand over power to neutral govt before election: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, the government must hand over power to a neutral government before the election.

"The government must resign and parliament should be dissolved. By handing over power to a neutral government, the Election Commission should be reorganised," said the opposition leader during the "Youth Rally" at Kazi Deuri intersection in Chattogram on Wednesday afternoon. Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal jointly organised the rally in a bid to energise and organise youth activists.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "In the last fifteen years, more than four crore youths have become new voters. They could not exercise their right to vote. So to take back the voting rights of the people, to take back Bangladesh, the youth must be ready to fight. We can't return home until victory is assured."

He also said, "Awami League remained in power for the last two terms by force. The freedom of Bangladesh, the future of the youth is under threat today. People cannot to go to the market [due to rising commodity prices]. Young people, farmers, businessmen are in the most miserable condition.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

"Only those who support Awami League are in good position. They are smuggling the country's money abroad. There is no electricity in the country, and now there is no money to pay the bills. All this will be accounted for. No one will be spared."

Chattogram Swechchasebak Dal President HM Rashed Khan claimed that at least 70,000 people gathered in today's rally. However, Kotwali Police Station OC Jahidul Kabir told TBS, "Approximately 40,000 people gathered."

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Awami League has become politically bankrupt. Some government officials are in power by relying on the police; But not all police [are corrupt]. Fascist government dependent on bureaucrats will be removed now. There will be no elections under this regime. Bangladesh needs to be returned to a democratic structure.

"Khaleda Zia is on her deathbed today because she was not given proper treatment in jail. Every minute of injustice to Khareda Zia will be taken account of. No one will be exempted," he added.

Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku said, "Today, merit is not checked in the field of employment. Chhatra League-Awami League only get jobs. Judiciary has also been destroyed. Recently, they were seen openly carrying weapons in Chittagong University, but they were not arrested."

Apart from Nagar, North and South districts, the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchasebak Dal of Greater Chattogram – including Cox's Bazar, Rangamati, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Feni, Noakhali and Lakshmipur – participated in the rally. The leaders and activists of the surrounding districts started coming to the city from Tuesday night to join the rally.