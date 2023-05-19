Fakhrul calls on PM to leave Ganabhaban

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to leave behind all her protection and leave Ganabhaban to make sure the upcoming general election is held in a fair and credible manner.

Sheikh Hasina should resign and the parliament should be dissolved, as there will never be a fair election under her, Fakhrul said at a BNP rally held at the Shyamoli Club Ground in the capital's Adabar on Friday.

The BNP held the rally to protest against the government's disregard of the high court and subordinate courts' directives, arbitrary arrests of its leaders and activists, false cases and police harassment, increase in commodity prices, rampant load shedding, and the corruption of the Awami League government.

"We don't want conflict, we want a peaceful change of power, that's why we want neutral elections," the BNP leader said.

The BNP's foremost demands are the release of Begum Khaleda Zia and the withdrawal of cases against 35 lakh of its leaders, Mirza Fakhrul said.

Questioning the neutrality of the Election Commission, he said the government is deceiving the people by making a new law that the commission cannot cancel the election of any constituency.

Mirza Fakhrul also called upon government officials and law enforcers not to obey any unjust orders.

He said everyone should be united as the government will not leave power unless it is forced to. "Decisions will be made on the streets and then the people's parliament will be formed."

The government is cornered and trying to survive for the last time, Mirza Fakhrul commented.

He also criticised the government's running of the education, health system and its inability to tackle the spiralling prices of essentials.

Police prevent BNP rally in Sylhet

Police allegedly barred the BNP from holding a pre-scheduled rally at the Sylhet City Registry Ground on Friday.

BNP leaders expressed their anger over the police barricade blocking the Registry Ground gate. They brought out a protest rally from Court Point to Shaheed Minar after being denied entry to the venue.

The police, however, denied the allegation and said that BNP did not take permission to hold the rally at the Registry Ground.

"BNP was asked to hold the rally indoors. But they did not comply with the police instruction and gathered at the Registry Ground, " said Sylhet Metropolitan Police spokesperson Sudip Das.

He added, "Fearing an untoward incident, they have been removed from there."

Police, BNP men clash in Khulna

At least 20 people have been injured in a clash between the law enforcers and BNP supporters over holding a pre-scheduled rally in Khulna.

The incident took place at around 4pm in front of Khulna press club on Friday.

At least 15 BNP leaders and activists including general secretary of Khulna chapter Jubo Dal sustained bullet injuries, BNP claimed.

Shafiqul Islam Tuhin, member secretary of Khulna Metropolitan Unit BNP, claimed that police charged batons at them and used teargas, injuring at least 20 of its leaders and activists.

Meanwhile, police said that 10 people were detained from the rally venue.

The party men from different areas of the district and city started gathering at the venue and a clash broke out when police obstructed a procession heading towards the rally venue, party insiders said.

Chattogram rally

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said that Sheikh Hasina's recent visits to Japan and the US is a failure.

She was totally rejected by the US, reflected by the poor welcome she received there, he said as the chief guest at a rally organised by BNP's Chattogram North and South Units on Friday afternoon.

"No one believes that this government can hold impartial elections. Sheikh Hasina's government must resign if a fair election is to be held in Bangladesh with the participation of all parties," he added.