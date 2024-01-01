EC orders sending polls results of remote areas thru verified WhatsApp

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 06:57 pm

WhatsApp illustration.
WhatsApp illustration.

The Election Commission (EC) has directed officials concerned to send polls results of remote areas through verified WhatsApp accounts. 

The commission sent out directives in this regard to returning officers, according to a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman on Monday (1 January).

The move comes as a precautionary measure in case there is a delay in reaching district returning officers or assistant returning officers of remote areas – hilly areas or coastal districts and upazilas.

The commission has decided to promptly prepare and declare the preliminary polls results in the upcoming national election by sending out a copy of the vote counts received through verified WhatsApp accounts of law enforcement forces of polling stations as well as assistant returning officers and the presiding officer concerned.

Earlier, the EC declared 72 areas of 25 districts inaccessible, in terms of polls-time communication.

 

