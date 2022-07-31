EC dialogue: AL proposes using EVM in all 300 constituencies

Bangladesh Awami League has proposed the Election Commission (EC) to use electronic voting machines (EVM) in all the 300 constituencies in the next election.



A 12-member AL delegation, led by its general secretary Obaidul Quader, placed the proposal during a dialogue with the commission at the EC building in city's Agargaon on Sunday.

"Awami League believes in EVMs wholeheartedly. There is no alternative to EVMs to prevent vote rigging. We want EVMs in all 300 seats," Quader said.

In response to the proposal of Awami League, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "There is a crisis with EVMs. Most of the parties are not in favour of EVMs. Everyone could not reach a consensus on the matter. We have not taken any decision yet [regarding the use of EVMs in the next election]."



With the talks with AL, the Election Commission concluded its dialogue with registered political parties seeking opinions over the 12th parliamentary elections.



AL leaders Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Dr Hasan Mahmud, Shahbuddin Chippy, Abdus Sobham Golap, Biplab Barua, Dr Selim Mahmud, Shamsunnahar Chapa and Sayeem Khan were amongst the delegation.



Among 39 registered political parties, 28 of them took part in the EC's dialogue, while nine parties did not join it and the remaining two sought time for this.