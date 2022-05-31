EC asks local administration to identify persons generating propaganda against EVM

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 08:38 pm

Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected
Election commission building at Agargaon in the capital. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission has asked the local administration to identify people responsible for generating propaganda against the electronic voting machine (EVM) on Facebook and submit the probe report within 24 hours.

A release issued by the EC on Tuesday said that the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police will comply with the instructions.

It was known that the EC's instructions came to verify the comments made by the Chambol Union Parishad Chairman Candidate Mujibul Haque Chowdhury who is competing with the boat symbol.

The election in Chambol union parishad under Banshkhali upazila in Chattogram will be held on 15 June.

Mujibul Haque, a candidate with the boat symbol, declared in the open that he would keep his people at the polling centres to press the button of the EVM. The video footage of his speech went viral on social media on Saturday.

