‘Dummy’ election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (2 January) once again called on the people to boycott the upcoming elections, terming the polls a farce.

While distributing leaflets in the Gulshan-2 area at noon, he said, "The nation is being cheated through illegal dummy elections; it is a fraud against the entire nation. We must stand against this illegal election and boycott it."

Urging voters to prevent the elections, he said, "The fascist Awami League government has rigged people's right to vote; they have taken away freedom of speech. They want to shape the country as a one-party state, but it will not be possible on independent soil."

He also said the BNP would revive democracy in Bangladesh through a peaceful process.

The BNP, among some other parties, had called for elections to be held under a caretaker government – the constitutional provision for which was scrapped in 2011.

The party then declared it would not go to polls under the current government.

Women's Party General Secretary Sultana Ahmed, women's party leader Zakia Akhter, Panna Yasmin, Ayesha Akhter Milli, Hasina Akhter, and other leaders and activists were also present at this time. Also, Central Chhatra Dal joint general secretary Dr. Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Central Chhatra Dal leader Ashraful Asad, and other leaders were present