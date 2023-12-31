Police looking for Rizvi; will be brought to justice soon: DB chief

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is looking for BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and he will be brought to justice very soon, DMP DB chief and Additional Commissioner of Police Harun-Or-Rashid said.

"Many prominent leaders with cases against them have already been arrested. Rizvi is being sought and will also be brought under the law soon. There are multiple cases against him," Harun said in response to a question at his Minto road office today (31 December).

Addressing Rizvi, the DB chief said, "How can an ill person announce movements so frequently? If he is indeed sick, he can appear in court."