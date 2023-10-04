"Did Delhi say no elections needed in Bangladesh": Fakhrul slams Quader's remarks

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Isalm Alamgir today slammed AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader's remarks about reaching an understanding with the US and India regarding the upcoming national elections.

"What do they mean an understanding has been reached? Has Delhi told you there is no need for elections? Tell us clearly," he said while speaking as the chief guest of a convention of professionals at the Engineering Institute on Wednesday (4 October).

"The Awami League has become so shameless that its general secretary is saying an understanding has been reached. Earlier, the home minister said a discussion had been held. In fact, there has been no discussion. We know how much they are lobbying just to take photos," he added.

"The people of the country do not trust the AL. The people of the democratic world have also said they do not trust them anymore," he added.

Fakhrul also said the world had made it clear that there were no elections in 2014 and 2018.

"This time too there can be no election under them - no election under them will ever be legal," he said.

"We have been peacefully protesting for almost two years; already 22 of our leaders and activists have been martyred in this ongoing protest. Still, our movement is peaceful, but we did not say the movement will always be peaceful with all the obstructions," the BNP secretary general said.

Calling Khaleda Zia an inspiration, Fakhrul said, "She has made it clear that there can be no compromise with the restoration of democracy. While others left the country during 1/11, the uncompromising leader Khaleda Zia did not."

Yesterday, Obaidul Quader said external pressure wasn't a cause for concern as an understanding on sanctions and visa policies had already been reached.

"The election will be held on time. Sheikh Hasina, being the daughter of Bangabandhu, has adeptly struck a balance with everyone," said Quader during his address at a rally in Aminbazar, located on the outskirts of the capital, on Tuesday (3 October).

"Two selfies with Joe Biden – one in Delhi and the other in New York – have proved to be the winning move. Sanctions, visa policies – understanding has been reached on everything."