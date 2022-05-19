Cumilla city polls: Nomination of 10 councillor candidates cancelled

The nomination of 10 councillor candidates to the Cumilla City polls, nine general and one reserved seat, was cancelled on Thursday, the last day of final selection.

Of the six mayoral candidates, the nomination papers of five were declared legal. A hearing was held for one candidate at 3pm and his nomination was later declared legal.

According to sources, 164 aspiring candidates submitted nomination papers on the last day of submission, 17 May. Of them, six were mayoral candidates, 120 general councillor candidates, and 38 reserved seat councillor candidates.

Earlier in the morning, the nomination of mayoral candidate Masud Parvez Khan Imran was temporarily halted until 3pm, after primary scrutiny, for a hearing due to lack of necessary documents. Later, returning officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury announced his nomination as legal.