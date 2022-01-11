Covid restrictions maybe to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi

Politics

UNB
11 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 04:09 pm

Related News

Covid restrictions maybe to stop BNP rallies: Rizvi

UNB
11 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 04:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP on Tuesday aired a doubt whether the government imposed fresh restrictions, including on public gatherings, to stop the party's rallies and meetings.

"People are questioning whether the restrictions have been imposed only to prevent BNP's rallies. Because people have awakened against the government," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, he also said the government has become sacred as people have started joining their party's rallies breaking section 144.

"We would like to clearly say the fall of the current regime can't be resisted, no matter how many conspiracies are hatched. People can no longer be suppressed by resorting to conspiracies with cases, conviction and restrictions," Rizvi warned.

Amid the spike in Covid cases due to the transmission of the Omicron variant, the government on Monday imposed various restrictions, including public gatherings, social programmes, political and religious events. The restrictions will be effective on 13 January.

Programmes to continue

Replying to a question, Rizvi said their party's planned rallies in the second phase will continue amid the government's restrictions.

"The programme that we've already announced will continue. Our party still didn't change its decision in this regard," he added.

On 5 January, the party announced to hold rallies in its 40 more organisational districts from January 8 in the second phase to force the government to allow its chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced medical treatment.

As per the schedule, the party was supposed to hold rallies in six days – January 8, 12, 15, 17, 22 and 24 – to mount pressure on the government to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment.

The party formally inaugurated the second-phase programmes through a rally in Brahmanbaria on 8 January.

In the first phase, the party held rallies in 32 districts from 22 to 30 December to press for the same demand.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.

Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / COVID restrictions / Rallies / BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

3h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Directorate of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

4h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

5h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

5h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

18h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

18h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment