CCTV monitoring uncertain in five by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
19 December, 2022, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 09:37 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Uncertainty looms over the use of CCTV cameras in the by-elections of five constituencies which were left vacant following the resignation of BNP lawmakers.

Although the commission used surveillance cameras in previous elections, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Monday (19 December) said there is no budget allocated for CCTV installation in the five by-polls slated for 1 February next year.

"A number of peaceful elections were held previously without cameras. The five by-polls will be competitive within a balanced environment. So, using CCTVs isn't a viable solution and won't be required," the commissioner made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Election Building in Agargaon.

Responding to a query, Alamgir said, "It is not possible to install CCTVs with the allocation under the Annual Development Programme (ADP). ADP allocation is spent on projects while the budget for CCTVs is allocated from the revenue."

"However," he continued, "there is sufficient time in hand and the Election Commission could call a meeting to take a decision in this regard if needed."

On 1 February 2023, the commission will hold by-polls to five seats including Thakurgaon-3, Bogura-4, Chapainawabganj-2 and Brahmanbaria-2.

